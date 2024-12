Chargers' Cameron Dicker makes longest fair catch free kick in NFL history

Los Angeles Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker made the longest fair catch free kick in NFL history at the end of the second quarter against the Broncos on Thursday night.

Dicker made the 57-yard kick on the rarely-used play. It allows a team that just made a fair catch to try for a field goal -- without the opponent trying to block it.

Los Angeles Chargers place kicker Cameron Dicker (11) kicks during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

The Chargers won 34-to-27.

The previous record was 52 feet by Green Bay Packers' Paul Hornung in 1962.