Lake Elsinore Motorsports Park closing amid lawsuit over accident that killed 9-year-old girl

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Lake Elsinore Motorsports Park announced it will be closing due a recent lawsuit over an accident that left a 9-year-old girl dead.

Brooke Carlton died in June following what was described as a "freak accident."

The girl was at a track designated for off-road vehicles riding an electric motorbike and was struck by another child who was also riding an off-road motorbike, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office said.

The other child was treated at the scene for minor injuries, and Brooke was taken to a hospital where she later died.

According to a statement posted on the park's Instagram account on Saturday, the property owner terminated their agreement.

"It was their decision it would be in their best interest to have the track closed," read the statement.

"While there has been many challenges along the way, we have enjoyed operating the track very much. It is my opinion that we were very lucky to have such a terrific group of customers as well as such fine people working at the track. It has been an honor and a pleasure to see you all at the track."

A gathering is scheduled Sunday for one last ride around the park.