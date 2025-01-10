Evacuation warning emergency alert was sent in error across LA County

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An emergency alert about an evacuation warning was sent to cellphones across Los Angeles County -- but the alert was issued in error.

The alert was intended only for residents near the Kenneth Fire in West Hills, officials said.

"I have been informed the evacuation warning that many of us just received on our phones was mistakenly issued countywide due to a technical error," L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn posted on social media.

A correction alert was issued minutes later.

The alert was issued around 4 p.m. and was received across L.A. County.