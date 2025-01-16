How your GoFundMe could impact your FEMA assistance for LA wildfires

Los Angeles County wildfire victims are turning to GoFundMe to get help quickly. However, the fundraising page may impact what you get from FEMA. Here's what you need to know.

Over $100 million has been raised for California wildfire victims on GoFundMe. However, victims have to be careful when using crowdsourcing to raise money because it could affect the money they can get from FEMA.

More than 12,000 structures have been destroyed or damaged in the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire burning in Los Angeles County. The loss is unimaginable and overwhelming. And residents need financial assistance right away.

"Sometimes people turn into a crowdsourcing source like GoFundMe, but it's important to know that sometimes money from a GoFundMe can affect FEMA eligibility," FEMA spokesperson Nicole Wilson explained.

FEMA can provide financial assistance for those who lost homes, vehicles or possessions in a natural disaster. But, it only covers items not covered by something else.

"FEMA may be able to offer funds to replace a vehicle, but if your GoFundMe page clearly states that you're raising funds to replace a vehicle, then that will impact eligibility," Wilson said. "Here's why: FEMA, by law, cannot duplicate benefits. So, we can't pay for things that I've already been paid for by another source."

GoFundMe can help pay for things quickly because the funds you raise are available to you immediately. So, what should people impacted by the fires do?

When creating the GoFundMe page, keep it vague. Don't specify what you need the funds for. When you apply to FEMA for help with specific things, the agency won't be able to point to your GoFundMe page to deny your assistance. Your GoFundMe page can be as simple as you are a wildfire survivor and need help.

FEMA also can't pay for things that your home or auto insurance might cover. FEMA said you need to submit a claim to your insurance company first and then apply for FEMA assistance. The agency is there to help people pay for things the insurance company doesn't cover.

If you are underinsured or there is a shortfall in the amount you get from your insurance, all of those payments could affect what FEMA covers.

According to FEMA, around 40,000 people have applied for assistance so far. The deadline to apply is 60 days from the day the fires were declared an emergency -- March 10.

