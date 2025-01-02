Man arrested after attempting to hijack self-driving Waymo taxi in downtown LA, police say

A man was arrested early Thursday morning after allegedly attempting to hijack a self-driving taxi in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

The attempted theft occurred at around 1 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of South Hill Street and Fifth Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police approached the man behind a riot shield when he refused to get out of the Waymo taxi, news video from the scene showed.

An officer then opened the door of the taxi and pulled the man out. He was arrested shortly afterward.

The man's name was not immediately available.

The motive behind the incident was under investigation.