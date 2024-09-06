Man found dead in Santa Monica alley, authorities say

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was found dead in Santa Monica Friday morning.

The victim was found with what appeared to be stab injuries in an alley near Wilshire Boulevard and 6th Street, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

"We recognize that our community has recently been impacted by several violent crimes and understand the heightened concern these incidents cause," said Santa Monica police in a statement. "We want to reassure the community that the safety and well-being of our residents remain our highest priorities."

There are no suspects in custody. No further information was immediately available.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the Santa Monica Police Department at 310-458-8491.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be added as more information becomes available.

