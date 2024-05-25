SoCal drivers hit with heavier than usual traffic as busy Memorial Day travel weekend begins

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California is getting ready to see more people out on the roads and at airports for Memorial Day weekend, known to be one of the busiest travel days of the year.

According to the Automobile Club of Southern California, a record 3.5 million people are expected to travel during the holiday weekend, which is a 4.7% increase from 2023. That's a new record for travel for the holiday.

AAA predicts this will be the busiest start-of-summer weekend in nearly 20 years, with 43.8 million people expected to travel at least 50 miles from home between Thursday and Monday.

The Memorial Day travel period is defined as the five days from Thursday, May 23, to Monday, May 27.

Best times to drive

Once you're done with your trip, AAA says the the best times to drive are Sunday before 1 p.m. and on Monday after 7 p.m.

How about LAX?

The Los Angeles International Airport is anticipating an increase in daily passengers from now until the end of the month. Around 2.5 million passengers are expected to pass through LAX during the next week and a half.

Nationwide, an estimated 45 million people will take holiday trips.

People are being asked to get to the airport early and pre-book your parking spot if you can.

"It was busy," said Daniel Arsenault, a traveler who spoke with Eyewitness News on Friday. "I came from Kansas City through Denver - both airports were mobbed. A lot of families, a lot of kids, a lot of people."

According to AAA, Anaheim and Los Angeles are listed are among the top five destinations this Memorial Day weekend.