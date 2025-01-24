NAACP hosts resource fair for Eaton Fire victims as new lawsuits against SCE emerge

"We want to make sure, from a national standpoint, we provide as much support as possible," said NAACP President Derrick Johnson.

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Many Black families lost their homes in the Eaton Fire, destroying lifelong memories and generational wealth. Now, many are getting help and taking legal action.

On Thursday, the NAACP hosted a resource fair in Pasadena to help people navigate the recovery process.

Many Altadena residents were able to get information on FEMA resources, insurance claim assistance and legal options from a local law firm.

More lawsuits filed against Southern California Edison

The Eaton Fire -one of the most destructive wildfires in California history - destroyed more than 9,400 homes and businesses.

Turosca Allen's childhood home, the same home her parents bought more than 50 years ago, was one of them. It was where Allen's mother operated a 24-hour daycare.

"We didn't have enough time to prepare for something as big as this," she said.

Allen also lost her own home in the fire.

Now, she is trying to get the daycare back up and running for her students, and her mother's clients who are now without childcare. She even set up a GoFundMe to help.

"I've literally been bouncing around, honestly, and that's the emotional part," said Allen. "As a business owner, somebody who has control over their day-to-day operations, I don't have control."

Meanwhile, civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing three families in wrongful death lawsuits filed against Southern California Edison.

"Right now, I'm so angry," said Trevor Kelly, whose mother died in the fire. "I just cannot shake being angry at my mom not being able to be saved from that wicked fire."

Crump and his legal associates claim SCE was negligent, alleging the company had aging electrical equipment, and despite knowing about the wildfire threat, should have shut off power and cleared brush.

"We can never let them do this to our community again," said Crump.

An SCE spokesperson issued the following statement:

"Our hearts remain with our communities affected by the devastating fires in Southern California, and we remain committed to supporting them through this difficult time. SCE crews, contractors, and mutual assistance partners are dedicated to safely restoring power to our customers. SCE is reviewing lawsuits related to the Eaton Fire. The cause of the fire continues to remain under investigation."

The company now a defendant in more than a dozen claims.