116th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade set to light up the harbor starting Wednesday

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The 116th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade is dazzling the harbor this Wednesday night. Boat Captains are going all out, decking their vessels with lights and decorations.

The Newport Beach Boat Parade is known as one of the most popular holiday events. The parade has more than 100 years of history in Southern California and more than a million people view it every year.

Over-the-top yachts and boats of all sizes are lighting up the peninsula as they cruise along a 14-mile course in the Newport Harbor starting Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. and continuing each night through December 22.

"It takes about four months to build all of this in the warehouse and then a couple weeks to install it and program all the lights, load in the sound and everything so that we're ready for a good party," said Shaun Crossman of the Last Hurrah boat.

This is Crossman's 16th year in the parade.

This year's boat Design honors local responders and fallen officers. It even features Santa Claus helping firefighters.

It takes months for captains to prepare these boats. Some owners work down to the wire to make sure they are ready to go for the event.

"I bought it on a Tuesday, drove it on Wednesday, started decorating on Thursday and that was just December 4th, I got it and it's just been going at it and trying to get it done so it's just about there. It's coming along," said Ron Cram of the Winter Wonderland boat.

For some spectators and captains, the parade has been a part of their lives since they were children. Andrew Mayhugh, who captains the tall ship Mayflower, gets to live out his childhood dream of being a pirate every day.

"I've been participating in the boat parade for about the last decade. The first five years with my smaller vessel, Lively, which is a little replica pilot schooner from the early 1800s, and the last five years or so with Mayflower," Mayhugh said.

For information about parking, the parade route and more, go to Christmasboatparade.com.

ABC7 will stream Wednesday's parade live on our 24/7 streaming channel starting at 6:30 p.m.