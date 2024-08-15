The 82nd Nisei Japanese Festival Returns to Little Tokyo With Street Dancing & More

LITTLE TOKYO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The 82nd Nisei Week Japanese Festival kicks off this weekend on August 17-18 taking place at the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center (JACCC) plaza, offering a rich celebration of Japanese American heritage.

Produced by the Nisei Week Foundation, a nonprofit organization, the festival has been a huge part of Los Angeles' cultural events for decades.

At the festival, attendees will have the opportunity to have fun and a variety of experiences.

From savoring authentic Japanese cuisine to exploring booths that showcase traditional crafts to a parade, cultural displays, exhibits, and live music, all reflecting the richness of Japanese culture.

One of the biggest events this weekend is the Nisei Week Taiko Gathering on August 18.

This gathering will feature taiko groups dancing in the street with live entertainment to close out the annual festival.

The Nisei Week Japanese Festival is an excellent opportunity to immerse yourself in the traditions of Japanese culture, right in Little Tokyo.

Visit NiseiWeek.Org for more information.