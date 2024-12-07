Owners speak out after Burbank dog avoids euthanasia: 'He's going to live'

A Burbank dog facing euthanasia for biting a woman will not be put down and will be returned to its owners under specific conditions, a judge ordered.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The monthslong battle for one Burbank couple to keep their pit bull from being euthanized has come to an end. A judge ruled that the dog can live, but with several conditions.

The dog, named Conan, was involved in an incident with a neighbor back in January. Nelson Grande, Conan's owner, claims the neighbor was talking to his wife aggressively and allegedly had a history with the dog. That's why the dog reacted by biting the neighbor.

"That day... he walked out and sniffed her and as he sniffed her, she just simply lost it," Grande said. "Conan went up for her arm and he took a snap out of her."

In July, the city of Burbank deemed Conan dangerous and called for him to be euthanized. That set into motion a lengthy battle between the city and the dog's owners, who didn't know if their dog would be euthanized for months.

"We've had this sensation that he can be taken away anytime, any day and it wasn't very nice."

Although attorneys for the city of Burbank insisted on euthanizing the dog, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Alison Mackenzie on Wednesday ruled that Conan can live - but demanded a long list of conditions.

Among them: Conan must be registered as a vicious dog, he must stay on the owner's property unless muzzled and on a leash, the owners have to install a second fence with a double gate, get $300,000 in liability insurance and be subject to monthly inspections at their home.

"It's a bit ridiculous, but he's going to live and that's, above all, what we wanted," Grande said.

Shira Acott Astrof, animal rescue advocate and spokesperson for the family, said although they got the outcome they were looking for, they're unhappy with the way the case was handled.

"A family's dog is not property that you can just kill, just because. This should've been handled with so much more delicacy, this should've been handled so much better," she said.