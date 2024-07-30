People living in RVs along PCH causing concern for residents in Pacific Palisades

PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Overlooking the ocean on the Pacific Coast Highway in the Pacific Palisades area is a stretch of parked RVs. Some of the people living in them are homeless and residents in the area want something done about it.

Michael Rachau brought all his belongings, which include a homemade helicopter. He says he is there for now.

"I'm like a visitor basically, passing through," Rachau told Eyewitness News.

There is concern about people living in these vehicles and dumping their waste into the ocean.

"Maybe two years ago, there was a situation where somebody was dumping in the rocks," according to Rob Piggee, who says he is not homeless.

Piggee lives in Palmdale and brings his RV to the area for the summer for the cooler weather and to fish. He says there are some homeless who were offered help but didn't want to take it.

"The cities came down here and they offered that. I've been here. I witnessed it. I witnessed them offered it... I think they're out here by choice, not by force," he added.

There are parking rules. You can't be on the coastal side of the street between 2-4 a.m., but some say that's rarely enforced.

"You have to move from 2 to 4, according to sheriff's, and then you can come back over," said Nigel Mahood from Arizona.

When asked if people move for that, he replied "no."

The area is both in the county and city of Los Angeles.

County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath told us: "The Sheriff's Department's Homeless Outreach Services Team and LAHSA actively engage people living in RVs on this section of PCH to offer housing and services. We are also working with the Coastal Commission and Caltrans on more permanent solutions that require state action."

Part of it is in the district of L.A. City Councilmember Traci Park.

"We're really going to be looking for an assist here from Caltrans, this is Pacific Coast Highway - that is state jurisdiction. This cannot become a matter of simply pushing these RVs into Pacific Palisades or Venice Beach," Park said.