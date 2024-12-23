1 person hospitalized after gunfire erupts in Redondo Beach neighborhood

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (CNS) -- A person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound Sunday morning in Redondo Beach, authorities said.

Officers dispatched at about 5:10 a.m. Sunday to a reported shooting in the 2700 block of Vanderbilt Lane located a person suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Terrence Stevens of the Redondo Beach Police Department.

Paramedics transported the victim to a hospital, Stevens said.

"Detectives are actively investigating the incident. Preliminary findings suggest that this was an isolated event," he said. "There is no known ongoing threat to the public."

Redondo Beach police urged anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 310-379-2477, ext. 3652. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or send tips to lacrimestoppers.org.

