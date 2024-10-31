PHOTOS: Look back at 1988 Dodgers World Series victory celebrations, parade

L.A. Dodgers pitcher Orel Hershiser holds the World Series Championship Trophy, Monday, Oct. 24, 1988 as the Dodgers are honored for their World Series victory with a parade.

PHOTOS: Look back at 1988 Dodgers World Series victory celebrations, parade L.A. Dodgers pitcher Orel Hershiser holds the World Series Championship Trophy, Monday, Oct. 24, 1988 as the Dodgers are honored for their World Series victory with a parade.

PHOTOS: Look back at 1988 Dodgers World Series victory celebrations, parade L.A. Dodgers pitcher Orel Hershiser holds the World Series Championship Trophy, Monday, Oct. 24, 1988 as the Dodgers are honored for their World Series victory with a parade.

PHOTOS: Look back at 1988 Dodgers World Series victory celebrations, parade L.A. Dodgers pitcher Orel Hershiser holds the World Series Championship Trophy, Monday, Oct. 24, 1988 as the Dodgers are honored for their World Series victory with a parade.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The last World Series title for the Dodgers was 2020, but the last victory parade was when the Dodgers won in 1988.

Take a look back at how Dodger legends Orel Hershiser, Kirk Gibson, Tommy Lasorda and others celebrated the team's victory against the Oakland Athletics 36 years ago.

ABC7 will carry live coverage of the Dodgers World Series parade on air and via our streaming platforms on Friday starting at 10 a.m.

MORE: Everything you need to know about the Dodgers World Series parade in downtown LA

The Dodgers won their 8th World Series! It's time to party, Los Angeles! Here's what you need to know about the celebratory parade.

WATCH | Fireworks, street takeovers pop up across LA after Dodgers win title