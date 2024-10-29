Pickleball Tournament Serves Up Support for Life-Saving Medical Equipment

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Adventist Health Glendale will host its first POSH Pickleball Tournament on Sunday, November 3, at La Cañada Country Club.

This charitable, sold-out event brings together 80 teams, including doctors, nurses, and community members, in a day of friendly competition to raise funds for essential medical equipment and advanced technology.

The proceeds from the tournament will help Adventist Health Glendale acquire vital resources like a second advanced mobile imaging system, an additional portable X-ray, and a new CT scanner, enhancing services across specialties like cardiothoracic, neurological, and oncological care.

"We are thrilled to host this tournament and bring our community together in support of our medical center," said Alice Issai, President of the Adventist Health Glendale & Simi Valley Service Area.

Enjoy the fastest-growing sport as people come together to support the hospital's mission of inspiring health, wholeness and hope.

For more information, visit adventisthealth.com/pickleball.