Police shooting investigation underway in Long Beach

Details are limited, but Eyewitness News learned one person was taken the hospital in an unknown condition.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway following a police shooting in Long Beach.

It happened near 55th Street and Atlantic Avenue.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.