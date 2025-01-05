Rolls-Royce among high-end car brands with new fully-electric vehicles

The new $420,000 Spectre ditches gasoline altogether, and in many ways, electric power is well suited to an ultra-luxury ride.

The new $420,000 Spectre ditches gasoline altogether, and in many ways, electric power is well suited to an ultra-luxury ride.

The new $420,000 Spectre ditches gasoline altogether, and in many ways, electric power is well suited to an ultra-luxury ride.

The new $420,000 Spectre ditches gasoline altogether, and in many ways, electric power is well suited to an ultra-luxury ride.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Cars from Rolls-Royce have always been known for their quietness. The brand's newest model is especially quiet, because it's fully electric.

The new $420,000 Spectre ditches gasoline altogether, and in many ways, electric power is well suited to an ultra-luxury ride, and what a monied buyer expects from one.

"The epitome of luxury has all been about effortless performance, and quiet, and of course, those are true attributes of EVs that are the most prominent," said Alistair Weaver, editor-in-chief at Edmunds.com who adds that the Spectre is the quietest car they've ever tested.

Oh, it's quiet. Amazingly quiet, even at freeway speeds.

It's also very plush, with all the trappings that have made Roll-Royce a favorite brand among the rich and famous.

While inside, you might feel like a movie star - or a rock star! Look up at night, and you'll be treated to Rolls' "Shooting Star" headliner, which makes you think you're staring up into the galaxy.

Since it's fully electric, what about driving range?

Well, it does okay in that regard, with a huge battery that will let this huge car travel up to 291 miles by EPA test standards.

That number might not seem impressive compared to what else is in the EV space, but cars like this tend to be driven locally by typical Rolls-Royce clientele.

"It's probably not your only car," said Weaver. "So if you are heading up to Mammoth to go skiing for the weekend, you're probably taking a jet, or you're pulling the Range Rover, or the Bentley Bentayga, or maybe the Rolls-Royce Cullinen out of the garage."

Yes, many buyers of this car will also likely own a high-end SUV powered by an internal combustion engine.

Rolls' first EV would seem perfectly suited for those jaunts from a mansion to a ritzy restaurant, or a party at someone else's mansion. Maybe Newport Beach or Santa Barbara for the weekend - there's plenty of range for that.

The Spectre does not lack for anything, and given its sticker price, it shouldn't.

The one I tested had additional options to take the bottom line MSRP of nearly $580,000. But there is one downside if you tend to carry more than one passenger: it's only a two-door.

Sure, the Rolls' back seat is roomy-ish, but climbing back there won't necessarily be elegant for anyone, even with the rear-hinged electrically-assisted coach doors.

Another new EV alternative is playing in the mega-bucks arena: a four-door large SUV from Mercedes-Benz's Maybach sub-brand. The EQS 680 is pure electric, and also exists at the pointy end of the battery vehicle price spear with a starting MSRP of $179,900.

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 has plenty of room for four passengers, as well as a big cargo area for their designer luggage.

Unlike its sibling EQS EV from the regular Mercedes-Benz EQ line, there is no third-row seat. But the second row captain's chairs are like business-class airline seats, with recliners and power-operated footrests.

Luxury and tech are indeed everywhere, and the battery-powered Maybach does fly under the radar, at least somewhat.

"Nothing shouts wealth more than a Rolls-Royce whereas the Maybach is a little bit more understated," said Weaver.

Understated, and offering an EPA-estimated driving range of 280 miles.

One thing's for sure. Like the Rolls-Royce Spectre, the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 580 will be a rare sight on the road, even in the toniest neighborhoods.

As the overall EV segment continues to grow, the high, high end of the market is slowly joining in as well.