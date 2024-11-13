1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Ralphs store in Sun Valley

A man is dead and another was left injured after gunfire broke out inside a Ralph's store in the Sun Valley area of Los Angeles.

SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man is dead and another was left injured after gunfire broke out inside a Ralph's store in Sun Valley.

The incident unfolded inside the store on Laurel Canyon Boulevard around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities say the two victims walked into the grocery store followed by three suspects and some sort of physical altercation broke out between them. The suspects allegedly attacked the victims with a possible pipe wrench.

That's when one of the victims pulled out a gun and shot at the suspects. One of the suspects and the other victim were struck by gunfire. The victim who was shot is in stable condition.

Police said all three suspects ran off, but one was later found near the Ralphs with a gunshot wound. That individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man who opened fire was taken into custody. Police are now searching for more suspects and witnesses to help determine what led up to the shooting. Authorities don't believe it was gang-related.

It's unclear how many employees and customers were inside the store at the time.