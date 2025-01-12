New AIR7 video shows Malibu coastline without layer of smoke from Palisades Fire

As the winds remained relatively calm Sunday morning, AIR7 was able to get a first look at the Malibu coastline without a layer of smoke from the Palisades Fire.

As the winds remained relatively calm Sunday morning, AIR7 was able to get a first look at the Malibu coastline without a layer of smoke from the Palisades Fire.

As the winds remained relatively calm Sunday morning, AIR7 was able to get a first look at the Malibu coastline without a layer of smoke from the Palisades Fire.

As the winds remained relatively calm Sunday morning, AIR7 was able to get a first look at the Malibu coastline without a layer of smoke from the Palisades Fire.

PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As the winds remained relatively calm Sunday morning, AIR7 was able to get a first look at the Malibu coastline without a layer of smoke from the Palisades Fire.

The fire, which has burned more than 23,000 acres, is 11% contained. Aerial footage shows the devastation along the long, iconic stretch of Pacific Coast Highway.

The fierce Santa Ana winds have been largely blamed for turning the wildfires sparked last week into infernos.

By Sunday morning, Cal Fire reported the Palisades, Eaton, Kenneth and Hurst fires had consumed more than 62 square miles, an area larger than San Francisco.

With Cal Fire reporting containment of the Palisades Fire at 11% and the Eaton Fire at 15% on Saturday night, the fight is set to continue.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.