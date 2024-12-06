Suspect in custody after reports of shots fired near 60 Freeway in Hacienda Heights area

According to reports, the suspect may have fired some shots near the freeway and Seventh Avenue.

HACIENDA HEIGHTS (KABC) -- A suspect was taken into custody early Friday morning following a lengthy search that shut down the 60 Freeway in the Hacienda Heights area.

Freeway lanes were closed intermittently during the investigation, which launched during the busy morning commute. The eastbound 60 Freeway to Seventh Avenue off-ramps remain closed.

No injuries were reported and the area was deemed safe around 8:30 a.m.

Details on the suspect were not immediately released.