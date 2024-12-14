Storm triggers San Francisco's first-ever tornado warning as atmospheric river moves across Bay Area

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for parts of the Bay Area San Francisco, Daly City and Broadmoor.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for parts of the Bay Area San Francisco, Daly City and Broadmoor.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for parts of the Bay Area San Francisco, Daly City and Broadmoor.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for parts of the Bay Area San Francisco, Daly City and Broadmoor.

SAN FRANCISCO -- The National Weather Service issued San Francisco's first-ever tornado warning on Saturday as a strong Level 3 storm moved through the region.

The warning was issued at 5:52 a.m. and was canceled about 20 minutes later.

KGO-TV meteorologist Lisa Argen said the last warning closest to the area was for South San Francisco in the 1980s.

There were reported power outages around the Bay Area.

KGO spoke with some Daly City residents, one of whom said conditions were "nasty outside."

A Level 3 storm expired at 7 a.m. Then it was downgraded to a Level 2, then a dry Level 1 storm for the rest of the day. But windy conditions are expected to persist.