USC Chabad House vandalized overnight in incident caught on video

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The USC Chabad House was vandalized in an overnight incident that was captured on surveillance video.

"Two thugs just smashed the glass on our front door and ran off," Chabad of USC wrote in the caption of a video posted late Tuesday night on Instagram. "Hoping @uscedu DPS can track them," the statement said, referring to the university's Department of Public Safety. "Our world keeps getting crazier! Thank G-d none of the kids were near the door and we are all safe. Have to figure out something to secure the front door until we can get this fixed."

No injuries were reported.

"They ride up, see the house, one comes towards it and then goes back to the street and another one comes with him to kick the window in," the caption of a second video said, describing the actions of the perpetrators.

The suspects remained at large. Contacted by ABC7 early Wednesday morning, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said the agency was not aware of the incident.

"The Rohr Chabad Jewish Center at USC offers students and families the opportunity to stay connected to Jewish life throughout the year," according to its website. "Run by Rabbi Dov and Runya Wagner, the center provides Jewish students a supportive and nurturing 'home away from home.'"