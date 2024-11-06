Voters face long lines at some polling places in SoCal on Election Day

Voters across Los Angeles County and Southern California have been showing up to the polls to make their decisions on Election Day.

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) -- Voters across Los Angeles County and Southern California have been showing up to the polls to make their decisions on Election Day.

Nearly two dozen vote centers in L.A. County reported wait times more than one hour long. Long lines of voters were seen across SoCal.

Aerial video from AIR7 showed voters waiting in lines that wrapped around buildings. Some people waited more than an hour to vote, with some of the longest lines in Burbank and in the East Hollywood area.

As of 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, more than 2.4 million people voted in L.A. County. That represents 36% of registered voters.

Only about 14% of registered voters in California will vote in person, according to a UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll. Another 43% either mailed their ballot or dropped it off before Election Day.

If you are in line at a vote center by 8 p.m., stay in line. You can cast your vote after polls close because you were in line before the vote center closed.