LIVE: Hundreds protest throughout LA after Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Protestors took to the streets to protest the Supreme Court's ruling Friday that overturned Roe vs. Wade, the fundamental right to abortion that has been the law nationwide for almost 50 years.AIR7 HD captured protestors marching throughout the streets of Los Angeles near downtown.Similar protests have started in New York City, Chicago, Seattle, Philadelphia, as well as other cities Friday.There have been no reports of violence, but the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement that they are "working closely with federal, state and local partners to access, assess and identify any potential threats related to this group and any other groups that may attempt to harm the public.""At this time, we have not identified any specific or credible threat to any specific organization here in Los Angeles."