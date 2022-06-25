protest

LIVE: Hundreds protest throughout LA after Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

EMBED <>More Videos

Protesters rally in Los Angeles over Roe v. Wade decision

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Protestors took to the streets to protest the Supreme Court's ruling Friday that overturned Roe vs. Wade, the fundamental right to abortion that has been the law nationwide for almost 50 years.

AIR7 HD captured protestors marching throughout the streets of Los Angeles near downtown.

Similar protests have started in New York City, Chicago, Seattle, Philadelphia, as well as other cities Friday.

There have been no reports of violence, but the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement that they are "working closely with federal, state and local partners to access, assess and identify any potential threats related to this group and any other groups that may attempt to harm the public."

"At this time, we have not identified any specific or credible threat to any specific organization here in Los Angeles."

This is a developing story. More information will be added when details become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydowntown lalos angeles countyhollywoodhealthdowntown laabortionprotestwomen and healthlos angelessupreme courtpoliticshealth carerallyu.s. supreme courtwomen
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
PROTEST
Supreme Court overturns Roe in landmark case on abortion rights
Biden vows to 'do all in my power' to protect abortion access
Kaiser nurses at LAMC protest allege nurse shortage, supplies
'Enough is enough' say thousands demanding new gun measures
TOP STORIES
What does Supreme Court decision on abortion rights mean for CA?
Supreme Court overturns Roe in landmark case on abortion rights
Guilty plea entered in OC DUI crash that killed couple
LA County indoor mask mandate may not happen until July. Here's why
Fullerton man found with enough fentanyl to kill millions, OC DA says
New technology saving water could boost farm profitability
Brian Laundrie confession letter released: 'I ended her life'
Show More
Companies willing to cover travel costs for those getting an abortion
The newest, weirdest summer treat is a ketchup-flavored popsicle
Santa Monica judge approves name, gender change for child of Elon Musk
Chase ended with LAPD opening fire on armed carjacking suspect: Video
Where abortion stands nationally: State-by-state breakdown of laws
More TOP STORIES News