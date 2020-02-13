Society

DMV joins forces with TSA, LAX to help travelers prepare for REAL ID application

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Are you REAL ID ready?

The DMV, TSA and LAX are joining forces to prepare people for new federal identity requirements to board domestic flights.

They held a news conference Thursday morning ahead of the big change coming Oct. 1.

Even though the deadline is several months away, officials want Californians to not wait to apply because at least some of them will need the REAL ID to travel by air domestically.

Start Oct. 1 travelers will no longer be able to use their older California driver's license to board an aircraft. Instead, they will need a REAL-ID compliant driver's license.

But there are also other forms of identification that are acceptable for travel. Those include U.S. passports or military identification. Other forms of acceptable identification for travel are listed here.

The DMV said it is working on streamlining the process to obtain a REAL ID so that applicants don't have to wait in line too long.

DMV officials said those applying should go online to fill out the application, then gather documentation proving their identity.

EMBED More News Videos

People across California are standing in line at the Department of Motor Vehicles to check an important item off their 2020 to-do list.


Documentation could be a passport or a birth certificate or other document. It will also require two documents proving residency, such as a utility bill, a tax bill, or something similar. The documents have to be from different sources, according to Steve Gordon, director of the DMV.

The REAL ID will cost about $37.

For more information, visit the DMV website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angelesdmvair travellos angeles international airporttsareal idairport security
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
New DMV license center opening in Pacoima
California's Real ID deadline is exactly 1 year away
People across CA standing in line at DMV to get Real ID
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Show More
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
More TOP STORIES News