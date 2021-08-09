Riverside Unified School District welcomes back students for in-person learning

back to school

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Riverside Unified School District on Monday welcomed back students to some 45 campuses.

The district gave parents three different options for how they wanted their children to learn this school year. The options include traditional in-person learning on campus, online learning and a home-based independent study option.

For the third option, parents would act as the teachers, similar to a home school model.

For those who chose the independent study option, a district teacher would be assigned to advise and monitor the student's progress through the school year. According to the district, schools are following state guidelines for such a program.

Parents get to create their own lesson plan and assign various projects and assignments. Students will turn in work samples and meet weekly with the assigned teacher advisor.

As for safety measures on campus, students will undergo temperature checks and will be required to wear masks indoors and in school buses. Masks are not required when outside.

"While each family will navigate the coming weeks and months in their own unique way, know that we will all come together in RUSD to support one another as we move proudly into the 2021-2022 school year," Superintendent Renee Hill said in a video message.

