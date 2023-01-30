Suspected Tesla driver behind SoCal road-rage attacks arrested

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man suspected of being the Tesla driver involved in a series of road-rage attacks in Southern California has been arrested, authorities said Monday.

At least 10 people have come forward saying they've had frightening encounters with the man, in several cases capturing him on video smashing the sides of cars with a metal pipe.

LAPD tells Eyewitness News a suspect linked to those attacks was arrested by CHP and booked into LAPD's 77th jail Sunday night.

He has been identified as 36-year-old Nathaniel Radimak. He was booked for assault with a deadly weapon.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News showed the suspect smashing a car with a pipe on the 2 Freeway in Glendale.

After the victim came forward, people outside of California began to investigate.

Popular internet sleuth TizzyEnt began sharing Eyewitness News videos to his 5.3 million TikTok followers. The influencer said three people came forward with the suspect's name, which he passed along to police.

One of the suspect's attacks included punching a woman in the face and leaving her with a black eye in October 2021.

"Lately, social media has been a better platform and tool to finding the suspect than law enforcement has ever been, at least from what I've see and what I've heard," one victim told Eyewitness News.

"It's been concerning knowing that this case has been going on for a while, and the suspect has been walking out like the free man he is," she added.

Another victim who had her tires slashed in West Hollywood in March said she is thankful for the attention the attacker has now gotten.

"For the past year, in part of my mind I thought: was there someone out to get me?" she said. "All these different accounts have been good to know that it wasn't me specifically.

