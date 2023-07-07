Company in Burbank that made collectible art for Disney and Warner Bros. is shutting down

Ron Lee Art Casting manufactured thousands of figurines and collectible art for over 40 years. Now, the company is being forced to shut down and everything is going up for auction.

Ron Lee Art Casting is shutting down and auctioning off over 700 items, including sculptures, art pieces and equipment.

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Inside a hidden lot in Burbank, you will find Ron Lee Art Casting, a large warehouse that manufactured thousands of sculptures and figurines, all created by the beloved artist, Ron Lee.

"I'm very proud to have been a part of it. Not only did we create all this work, but we manufactured all of it over the years," said Jill Lee, owner of Ron Lee Art Casting.

Ron Lee was best known for his clown sculptures, but he also created popular collectibles for Disney like Mickey Mouse, Goofy and Ariel and for Warner Bros., like Bugs Bunny and Pepé le Pew.

Jill Lee says she and her husband were in business together for over 40 years, moving around to different cities.

"We started in Canoga Park. We went to Chatsworth, we went to Simi Valley, we went to Las Vegas for 15 years, back to Simi Valley and then for the last 14 years we've been here in Burbank," Lee said.

Lee took over the headquarters in Burbank in 2017 after Ron suddenly passed away from a stroke. She said business had been going great for the past six years, but now the era of Ron Lee art casting is coming to an end.

"We received a notice from our landlord. They sold the building and are going to put up apartment buildings," Lee said.

"I feel sad, but happy that I got to learn a lot of new things," said Denisse Santamaria, personal assistant for Ron Lee Art Casting.

Lee says she has to be out of the building by the end of July and everything is up for auction.

"The auction is online, you can register and go online at ronleeauction.com and then the auction ends on July 11 at 10 a.m.," Lee said.

Lee says there are approximately 700 items for auction on the website that includes sculptures, art pieces and equipment. But if you're interested in a piece and want to see it up close and personal, you can visit the warehouse on July 10 for an onsite inspection.

"It all has to go. If everything is going to go to a new home, then so be it," Lee said.

