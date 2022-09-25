Deputy hospitalized after suspect armed with knife hits him with vehicle in Rancho Cucamonga

As the deputy searched a different vehicle, the sheriff's department said a driver suddenly drove straight toward him.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- A deputy with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is hospitalized after a suspect armed with a knife suddenly tried to run into him and pinned him with his vehicle, according to authorities.

It happened just after 7:15 p.m. Saturday when deputies were conducting a search of a separate vehicle in a parking lot at Foothill Boulevard and Rochester Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga.

As the deputy searched the vehicle, the sheriff's department said a driver suddenly drove straight towards him, hitting the vehicle being searched and pinning the deputy.

"The driver of the car got out and came at the deputy, armed with a knife," said the SBCSD in a statement.

At that moment, investigators said a shooting occurred and the armed suspect was struck.

Both the deputy and the suspect were sent to nearby hospitals.

The deputy suffered injuries to his leg, according to the sheriff's department.

Meanwhile, the suspect's condition is currently unknown.

The incident remains under investigation.