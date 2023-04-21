San Bernardino police find $4 million worth of meth during search

More than 300 pounds of methamphetamine worth about $4 million was found during a major drug bust in San Bernardino, police said.

According to a tweet posted by the San Bernardino Police Department, a narcotics unit along with a SWAT team served a search warrant at an undisclosed location and found 304 pounds of meth. Investigators said it has a street value of $4 million.

"You'd think these crooks would avoid @SanBernardinoPD," wrote Chief Darren Goodman in a tweet. "Our Narcotics Unit keeps fighting the battle to keep these dangerous drugs out of our community. Now, if we could just get help from our majority legislators in Sacramento."

Details on an arrest or any suspects were not immediately released.