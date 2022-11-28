Classes canceled after massive fire rips through Santa Paula High School gym

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (KABC) -- Classes at Santa Paula High School have been canceled after a massive fire broke out at the school's gym on Sunday.

The fire broke out just after 12:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, the gym was engulfed in flames and thick smoke was coming out of the roof. The fire was contained to that building, but a wall did collapse, according to authorities.

Nearby residents were temporarily evacuated as a precaution.

"Due to the structural damage and the schoolwide impact of the Bryden Gym fire, the Santa Paula Unified School District and Santa Paula High School Administration will be canceling school for Santa Paula High School students on Monday and Tuesday, November 28-29," read a statement issued by the school district.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.