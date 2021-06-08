shopping

Support Feed SoCal with these exclusive t-shirts designed by local muralists!

EMBED <>More Videos

Muralists use their art to spread positivity and fight food insecurity

Step out in style with ABC7-branded merchandise, and support SoCal regional food banks!

Millions depend on local food banks, especially right now. ABC7 has partnered with local muralists to design t-shirts supporting our 10th annual Feed SoCal food drive, raising much needed funds for regional food banks.

ABC7 will donate 100% of its proceeds from Snow Commerce's sale of the items featured at our apparel shop to support Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County, Food Share Ventura County and Feeding America Riverside/San Bernardino.

Click here to check out exclusive Feed SoCal designs by Corie Mattie, Jeremy Novy, kar_part and Ruben Rojas.

All of our merchandise supporting our community partners can be found at abc7.com/shop.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysouthern californiaholiday shoppingcharityshoppingcommunityonline shoppingfeed socaldonationscharities
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOPPING
Step out in style with ABC7-branded merchandise, and support a good cause!
Re-create iconic looks from Freeform's 'The Bold Type'
Step out in style with ABC7 Pride merchandise, and support AIDS Walk LA!
Nordstrom looking to hire thousands in California
TOP STORIES
Suspects charged in freeway shooting death of Aiden Leos
Car-to-car shooting in Long Beach is latest such incident on 91 Fwy
Tearful reunion after mom saw photo of daughter at US border
Underground tunnel in Los Feliz taken over by homeless
San Jose mom arrested after son, 7, found dead along Las Vegas trail
Texas governor plans to ban businesses from requiring vaccine info
Actress Alyssa Milano considers congressional run for CA's 4th district: Report
Show More
Chris Harrison 'stepping aside' from 'Bachelor' franchise
New details in attempted cockpit breach on flight from LAX
Jack Black stops to pose with grads at Griffith Observatory
National Geographic recognizes Earth's 5th ocean
US identifies 3,900 children separated at border under Trump
More TOP STORIES News