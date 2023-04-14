High-end vintage sofa worth $58,000 stolen from Beverlywood furniture store

A high-end sofa worth $58,000 was stolen from a luxury furniture store in Beverlywood and with the help of surveillance video, police believe they tracked down the person who took it.

It happened early Monday morning at Merit on Robertson Boulevard, which specializes in mid-century modern furniture.

According to its gallery director, the thief smashed the glass doors and stole a vintage Mah Jong sofa created by designer Hans Hopfer for Roche Bobois, an exclusive vintage item worth thousands.

"They're very expensive," he said. "They're very beautiful. It was a vintage, made of corduroy and silk ... beautiful patterns, colorful, floral patterns."

Surveillance video captured the thief taking out the couch, which was broken down by pieces.

"He took it out, piece by piece, and it was as simple as that. It was an in-and-out job," said the director.

The surveillance footage has since been turned over to police. The gallery director said they think they know who the thief is, but that it's only a matter of tracking the person down.

"I feel like you have to have some knowledge of the piece to know it's value," said the gallery director. "You have to have some interest with furniture, especially with midcentury modernist furniture. He knew what he was doing."

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.