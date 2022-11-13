6 people injured after driver crashes through street carnival in South Los Angeles, police say

The six victims are between 30 and 50 years old, according to police.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least six people were injured after a driver crashed through a street carnival in South Los Angeles Saturday night.

The incident was reported at around 8 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Trinity Street.

According to police, the driver of a white Porsche Cayenne drove through the carnival, hitting at least six people, who are all between all between 30 and 50 years old.

All six patients were rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

It's unclear if the driver of the Cayenne has been apprehended.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.