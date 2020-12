Here's every fire burning in Southern California today

Bond Fire or Silverado Canyon Fire

Corona Airport Fire

Nuevo or "Cerritos" Fire

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA (KABC) -- Fires continued to ravage Southern California prompting multiple evacuations across the Southland on Thursday. Scroll to the bottom of the page for a map of all fires in Orange and Riverside County today.A vegetation fire in Silverado Canyon, dubbed the Bond Fire, quickly consumed at least acres and prompted mandatory evacuations after it was first sparked by a house fire late Wednesday night.Get the latest updates on the Bond Fire here. A fire that erupted near the Corona Municipal Airport has grown to over 100 acres, shutting down a main road in the area, authorities said Thursday morning.Get the latest on the Corona fire here. As strong winds moved into Southern California, another brush fire broke out in Riverside County and forced residents in the rural city of Nuevo to evacuate.The fire, dubbed the Cerritos Fire, prompted mandatory evacuation orders that live on California Avenue, north of Tres Cerros Avenue in the west Hemet area, officials said.