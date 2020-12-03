California wildfires

Here's every fire burning in Southern California today

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA (KABC) -- Fires continued to ravage Southern California prompting multiple evacuations across the Southland on Thursday. Scroll to the bottom of the page for a map of all fires in Orange and Riverside County today.

Bond Fire or Silverado Canyon Fire



A vegetation fire in Silverado Canyon, dubbed the Bond Fire, quickly consumed at least acres and prompted mandatory evacuations after it was first sparked by a house fire late Wednesday night.

Get the latest updates on the Bond Fire here.

RELATED | What to prepare in case of a wildfire evacuation
If there's time, here is a list of essentials to take with you during a wildfire evacuation. Above all else, follow the instructions given and get out of harm's way.



Corona Airport Fire



A fire that erupted near the Corona Municipal Airport has grown to over 100 acres, shutting down a main road in the area, authorities said Thursday morning.

Get the latest on the Corona fire here.

Nuevo or "Cerritos" Fire


As strong winds moved into Southern California, another brush fire broke out in Riverside County and forced residents in the rural city of Nuevo to evacuate.

RELATED VIDEO | What's a red flag warning and what does it mean for fire conditions?

A red flag warning indicates that temperatures, humidity levels, fuel moisture levels and wind speeds have formed favorable conditions for fires to rapidly spread.



The fire, dubbed the Cerritos Fire, prompted mandatory evacuation orders that live on California Avenue, north of Tres Cerros Avenue in the west Hemet area, officials said.

Get the latest updates on the Cerritos fire here.

CALIFORNIA FIRE MAP:


