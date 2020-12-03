Here's every fire burning in Southern California today

Download the ABC7 Los Angeles app on your iPhone or Android device and opt into push notifications to get the latest updates on fires across SoCal.
Bond Fire or Silverado Canyon Fire
A vegetation fire in Silverado Canyon, dubbed the Bond Fire, quickly consumed at least acres and prompted mandatory evacuations after it was first sparked by a house fire late Wednesday night.
Corona Airport Fire
A fire that erupted near the Corona Municipal Airport has grown to over 100 acres, shutting down a main road in the area, authorities said Thursday morning.
Nuevo or "Cerritos" Fire
As strong winds moved into Southern California, another brush fire broke out in Riverside County and forced residents in the rural city of Nuevo to evacuate.
The fire, dubbed the Cerritos Fire, prompted mandatory evacuation orders that live on California Avenue, north of Tres Cerros Avenue in the west Hemet area, officials said.
