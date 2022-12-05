2 different Starbucks locations in Covina area burglarized, safe stolen at 1 location, police say

The suspects, who have not been identified, remain on the run.

Police are investigating burglaries at two different Starbucks locations in the Covina area.

COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are investigating burglaries at two different Starbucks locations in the Covina area.

According to investigators, the stores located at 101 S. Barrance Ave. in West Covina and another in the 19500 block of E. Cypress Street in Covina were found with the front windows smashed in.

Authorities said two suspects stole a safe at the Covina location.

The suspects, who have not been identified, remain on the run.

Meanwhile, the company told Eyewitness News it's aware of the break-ins and said it's supporting law enforcement in its investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.