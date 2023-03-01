San Bernardino County declares state of emergency as mountain communities remain trapped in snow

Residents in the San Bernardino mountain communities are still trapped in the snow as officials work as fast as they can to deliver water and food to those still stuck in their homes.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- San Bernardino County has declared a state of emergency after receiving an additional 4 to 5 feet of snow Tuesday night, leaving highways unsafe and residents in the mountain communities trapped.

County officials have sounded the alarm and said aid is on the way for residents trapped, including crucially needed food and water.

Nearly 100 rescues have already been performed in the county, including one of a sheriff's deputy.

Although there are no estimates as to how many roofs have collapsed or how much damage has been done to people's homes due to the winter storm, the county has said there have been no injuries or deaths reported so far.

With the additional snow Tuesday night, crews were out clearing roads and highways again in the badly hit county.

Once the roads are clear, the county's priority is to rescue and deliver food and fuel to the impacted residents in the mountain communities.

"This storm is unprecedented. Our National Weather Service said they issue out different levels of warnings. The highest is blizzard, and they've only issued that once. Which is this storm," said Brendon Biggs, the county's public works supervisor. "This storm covered the entire mountain range, from Wrightwood all the way over to Forest Falls with the heavy amount of snow that you see."

"That's too much for local resources to keep up with," Biggs continued. "So, a lot of primaries and secondaries and state highways were buried, and so we are in the process of digging them out right now."

The state of emergency will allow San Bernardino County to more easily request additional resources, officials said.

Officials are urging anyone who does not need to be on affected roads to stay off of them so trapped residents can be moved first.

For emergencies and life threatening situations, people are urged to call 911. For all other storm related issues, people are urged to call the Storm Response Call Center at 909-387-3911.