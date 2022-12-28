LAPD announces $50,000 reward in investigation of street takeover crash that killed woman

Los Angeles police announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the driver who fatally struck a 24-year-old woman during a street takeover in South L.A.'s Hyde Park.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the driver who fatally struck a woman in her 20s during a street takeover in South L.A.'s Hyde Park neighborhood.

The woman, identified by relatives as Elyzza Guajaca, was struck shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday by a black Chevrolet Camaro while standing with a group of people at the northeast corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Florence Avenue, according to the LAPD. She was transported to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The driver involved in the deadly collision fled the scene and remained at large Wednesday, authorities said.

Los Angeles Police Department detectives said six or seven additional victims, who have not been identified, were seen on videos obtained over the past several days. Investigators are seeking the public's help in identifying them, police said. At least three appeared to be critically injured.

LAPD officials were expected to release new surveillance video and images at a morning press conference at the crash site.

Guajaca's brother, Louie, set up a GoFundMe page online to help raise money for her funeral expenses.

"My sister was an aunty to my beautiful girls who loved her so much," Louie Guajaca said in the appeal. "She was a beautiful sister who loved big. She was a daughter who always wanted to be with (family) around and have family time. She was the rock to our family. She was just a good, goofy, funny, outgoing person. She loved all her close friends and family."

The page had raised more than $23,000 as of Wednesday.