TARZANA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Tarzana.

The incident occurred around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday night on Reseda Boulevard near the Braemar Country Club, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police say they're investigating if the victim was jogging at the time of the crash. She has only been identified as a woman in her 20s or 30s.

A description of the suspect or vehicle was not immediately available.