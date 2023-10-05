Nathaniel Radimak was seen in multiple videos in road-rage attacks, sometimes using a metal pipe to batter vehicles.

Tesla driver seen in road-rage attacks transferred to prison to start 5-year term

A Tesla driver involved in a series of road rage incidents across Los Angeles County is now in prison.

Nathaniel Radimak was transferred to prison this week after being sentenced last month to five years behind bars. He was initially being held in county jail.

His road-rage rampage last year resulted in convictions on several felony counts including criminal threats, vandalism, assault and elder abuse.

Multiple videos were made public showing him attacking other motorists with little provocation, on several occasions using a metal pipe to batter their vehicles.

