Thousand Oaks victims memorial relocated due to safety concerns

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) --A memorial honoring the 12 people killed in the Thousand Oaks mass shooting was moved Sunday to a space near the entrance to the shuttered Borderline Bar & Grill - a place where people gather to mourn.
Dozens of volunteers -- including family members, Borderline employees and city workers -- carefully picked up bouquets of flowers, along with the massive collection of other items left on the street corner outside the Borderline. Many Thousand Oaks residents went out to help with the move.
The memorial had grown so large since the Nov. 7 mass shooting at the bar , it spilled into the street. City officials said concerns about pedestrian safety led to the decision to find a temporary home for the memorial.
The club and relatives of the victims support the move.
MORE: 12 crosses placed outside nightclub to honor Thousand Oaks victims
"It gives the community an opportunity to grieve and to remember the victims from the Borderline. It's a place where people can put their arms around one another and show their support," said Thousand Oaks Assistant City Manager Ingrid Hardy. "We hear about 'TO Strong,' this is just a place in Thousand Oaks where we can show that we are strong."
City officials said that after the first of the year, they'll start searching for a permanent location for the memorial.
RELATED: Thousand Oaks shooting: Big brother-to-be, soon-to-retire sergeant among the victims