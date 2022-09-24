Van Nuys woman says homeless man continues to make bed on her porch, refuses to leave

Shacola Thompson said the man has been spotted at her home at least 10 times over the last month.

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman in Van Nuys is calling on police to investigate after a man, who she believes is homeless, continues to make a bed on her porch and refuses to leave.

Shacola Thompson, who lives near Sherman Way and Hazeltine Avenue, tells Eyewitness News the man has been spotted at her home at least 10 times over the last month.

"I'm concerned about my safety," she said.

She said on Thursday, the police were called twice.

Thompson shared several videos from her Ring camera, which captured several of those police encounters.

"Do you know this individual?" the officer asks Thompson through the camera.

"I do not know him," Thompson is heard responding. "I do not know this individual. He's been poking around here; this is the second time I have to call log him. He tagged my wall."

Thompson claims the man keeps coming back.

Police confirm they have asked the man, who has not been identified, not to return to the property. They said they warned him that if he comes back again, he would be arrested.

In one of the videos, the man is seen getting placed in handcuffs.

