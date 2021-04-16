More LA County employees accused of exchanging photos of Kobe Bryant crash scene

According to a new filing in Vanessa Bryant's lawsuit against the county, a total of 66 "agents or employees" from the county sheriff's and fire department had "relevant knowledge" about the photos.
That includes 18 employees who took, exchanged or possessed photos of the scene, Bryant's attorney Craig Jennings Lavoie wrote in the filing.
Last month, the names of four L.A. County sheriff's deputies accused of sharing the unauthorized photos were released publicly. County attorneys had argued their names should remain under seal, but a federal judge in Los Angeles ruled against them.
Sheriff Alex Vilanueva has promised a full investigation.
Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven others died Jan. 26, 2020, when the helicopter they were in crashed onto a hillside in Calabasas.