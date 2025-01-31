Parents ask PUSD to find a place for students whose school was destroyed during Eaton Fire

After the Eaton Fire destroyed dozens of schools, parents are now asking the Pasadena Board of Education to find a place for their children to continue learning.

"You're talking about rooms that have storage. Clear the storage and let our kids go to school!" said one of the parents.

Aveson Charter Elementary School's Altadena campus was one of several schools that burned during the massive blaze. It had 16 classrooms.

The Pasadena Unified School District's superintendent said they have attempted to find a reasonable solution.

The district has offered eight classrooms on a campus that houses another charter school, but parents say that's not enough.

