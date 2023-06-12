Shootout at liquor store leaves clerk, teen suspect dead in Visalia, police say

Visalia police say a 20-year-old liquor store clerk and a 16-year-old suspect have died following a shootout between the two during an armed robbery.

VISALIA, Calif. -- A shootout during an armed robbery at a Visalia liquor store left the 20-year-old clerk and 16-year-old suspect dead, police say.

It happened around 11pm Sunday at the EZ Mart Liquor Store on Walnut Avenue and Giddings Street.

Officers say the 16-year-old tried robbing the store. Both he and the clerk shot at each other multiple times.

Police found the teen suspect in the parking lot. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died. The clerk was found dead inside the store.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department.