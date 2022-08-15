WATCH LIVE

3 suspects sought in Westlake attempted robbery that left victim stabbed

The victim was taken to the hospital though an update on his or her condition was not immediately released.

21 minutes ago
WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are searching for three suspects they say stabbed a victim during an attempted robbery Sunday afternoon in Westlake.

It happened just after 2 p.m. near 8th and Bonnie Brae streets near MacArthur Park.

Police say three men - two of whom were reportedly armed with knives - held up the victim for money.

The victim was taken to the hospital though an update on his or her condition was not immediately released.

Police didn't release a detailed description of the suspects, but said all three men were Hispanic between the ages of 16 and 20 years old.

They were all seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

