3 suspects sought in Westlake attempted robbery that left victim stabbed

WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are searching for three suspects they say stabbed a victim during an attempted robbery Sunday afternoon in Westlake.
It happened just after 2 p.m. near 8th and Bonnie Brae streets near MacArthur Park.
Police say three men - two of whom were reportedly armed with knives - held up the victim for money.
The victim was taken to the hospital though an update on his or her condition was not immediately released.
Police didn't release a detailed description of the suspects, but said all three men were Hispanic between the ages of 16 and 20 years old.
They were all seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police.