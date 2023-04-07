38-year-old man arrested for arson fire in Westlake

A 38-year-old man was arrested for starting a tree fire that spread to an apartment building in Westlake.

The fire displaced nearly 40 people from their homes. The blaze erupted Thursday night on the 1500 block of West Cambria Street.

It took 74 firefighters about 45 minutes to put the fire out.

Firefighters say this fire was unrelated to the 26 tree fires that have been reported around Mount Washington, Glassell Park and Silver Lake. Those fires remain under investigation.