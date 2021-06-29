Transgender woman wins Miss Nevada USA title for 1st time, heads to Miss USA pageant

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10648454" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Andrea Meza of Mexico has been crowned Miss Universe.

LAS VEGAS (KABC) -- For the first time in the pageant's history, the title of Miss Nevada USA has been won by a transgender woman.Kataluna Enriquez was crowned the winner Sunday at the South Point hotel-casino in Las Vegas.The 27-year-old Enriquez won the Miss Silver State USA pageant in March, a preliminary competition for the Miss Nevada USA pageant.She beat 21 other candidates to represent Nevada in the Miss USA pageant that will be held on Nov. 29. She will be the first openly transgender woman to compete in Miss USA.The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Enriquez first took part in transgender pageants in 2016 when she was working as a model.Enriquez said she hasn't had the easiest journey in life."I've struggled with physical and sexual abuse. I've struggled with mental health. I didn't have much growing up. I didn't have support, but I am still able to thrive and I am still able to survive and become a trailblazer for many," she said.