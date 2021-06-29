LGBTQ+ Pride

Transgender woman wins Miss Nevada USA title for 1st time, heads to Miss USA pageant

EMBED <>More Videos

Transgender woman crowned Miss Nevada USA for 1st time

LAS VEGAS (KABC) -- For the first time in the pageant's history, the title of Miss Nevada USA has been won by a transgender woman.

Kataluna Enriquez was crowned the winner Sunday at the South Point hotel-casino in Las Vegas.

The 27-year-old Enriquez won the Miss Silver State USA pageant in March, a preliminary competition for the Miss Nevada USA pageant.

She beat 21 other candidates to represent Nevada in the Miss USA pageant that will be held on Nov. 29. She will be the first openly transgender woman to compete in Miss USA.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Enriquez first took part in transgender pageants in 2016 when she was working as a model.

Enriquez said she hasn't had the easiest journey in life.

"I've struggled with physical and sexual abuse. I've struggled with mental health. I didn't have much growing up. I didn't have support, but I am still able to thrive and I am still able to survive and become a trailblazer for many," she said.

MORE | Miss Mexico wins Miss Universe contest
EMBED More News Videos

Andrea Meza of Mexico has been crowned Miss Universe.





The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynevadalgbtq+lgbtq+ pridetransgenderu.s. & worldpageant
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LGBTQ+ PRIDE
Meet the heroes behind SF's latest art activism
California bans state travel to Florida, 4 other states
Trans student wins bathroom battle after SCOTUS rejects school appeal
Pride Portraits founder shares transition journey
TOP STORIES
Mother arrested for murder after 3 children found dead in East LA
LA County recommends masking indoors amid spread of Delta variant
2 killed in fiery crash on 210 Freeway in Rialto
4th of July fireworks in Southern California: Where to watch
Facebook message leads to warrant in years-old rape claim
Purse snatcher drags woman across floor at San Gabriel grocery store
Tiny home village set to welcome homeless people in Tarzana
Show More
Woman shot 4 times by ex was denied restraining order last year
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may offer protection for years, experts say
Tyler Skaggs' family sues Angels, 2 employees for negligence
LA County employee arrested, charged in Capitol breach
Psychedelics would be decriminalized in California under proposed bill
More TOP STORIES News