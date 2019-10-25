Here's every fire burning in Southern California today

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Four fires burned out of control in Southern California on Thursday amid red-flag conditions. Several homes have been destroyed, and mandatory evacuations have been ordered.

Firefighters were in a fierce battle to save homes across the Southland.

The biggest of the fires was the so-called Tick Fire, which was burning in Canyon Country: Click here for the full story

Just to the west of that was the Val Verde Fire, and to the north of that fire was the Castaic fire, dubbed the Old Fire: Click here for the full story

The fourth fire was burning in the Sepulveda Basin: Click here for the full story

There is no containment on any of the fires yet.


