Here's every fire burning in Southern California today

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Four fires burned out of control in Southern California on Thursday amid red-flag conditions. Several homes have been destroyed, and mandatory evacuations have been ordered.Firefighters were in a fierce battle to save homes across the Southland.The biggest of the fires was the so-called Tick Fire, which was burning in Canyon Country: Click here for the full story Just to the west of that was the Val Verde Fire , and to the north of that fire was the Castaic fire, dubbed the Old Fire: Click here for the full story The fourth fire was burning in the Sepulveda Basin: Click here for the full story There is no containment on any of the fires yet.