Brothers Lambo and Luke finally get adopted after having trouble finding forever home

Two very handsome brothers featured during our 7th annual Puppy Palooza event have finally found their forever home!

Their new owner, Lori Hill, said the fact the two dogs were bonded and older were actually a part of the appeal.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two very handsome brothers featured during our 7th annual Puppy Palooza event have finally found their forever home!

Eyewitness News featured 20 adoptable pooches from spcaLA last month.

All the dogs were adopted except for 6-year-olds Luke and Lambo. They're brothers so they needed to stay together.

Their new owner, Lori Hill, said the fact the two dogs were bonded and older were actually a part of the appeal.

"We have a heart for the older ones because they sit here and people pass them over because they want puppies," said Hill. "Fortunately, I don't want a puppy! I really appreciate the senior dogs and in our family they live to a ripe old age because there's just so much love going on."

Remember, there are always plenty of great animals who need loving homes waiting to be adopted at spcaLA.

You can learn more by visiting spcaLA's website.

Adoption details from spcaLA:

All spcaLA adoption requirements apply. Adoptions include age appropriate vaccinations, spaying or neutering, a free veterinary examination, and microchip. Additional fees may apply for medications, spay/neuter deposit. Save time by submitting an adoption application in advance at spcaLA.com/adopt. Submitting an application does not reserve or hold animal, or guarantee adoption. Applications are approved and sometimes are denied. Must be 18 or older to adopt. Bring your valid government-issued photo identification. Bring all human family members, too. If a dog is in the home, a dog-to-dog intro may be required. If leasing/renting, please bring management contact information/lease; if townhome or condominium owner, please bring CCR/HOA documents for proof that pets are permitted. Please bring adequate time and patience - adoptions can take 45 minutes to 1 hour. If several parties present express interest in the same pet simultaneously, spcaLA will enter potential adopters into a "drawing" and begin the adoption process with the first name drawn. Please note: spcaLA is unable to verify arrival time prior to adoption center opening.